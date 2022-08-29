Who Got The Work

J. Christopher Anderson of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Reliance First Capital in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed July 13 in Tennessee Middle District Court by HMC Civil Rights Law on behalf of a former loan officer who claims that she was constructively discharged after requesting to work from home due to COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:22-cv-00527, Eldredge v. Reliance First Capital, LLC.

Tennessee

August 29, 2022, 10:25 AM