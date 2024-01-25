Who Got The Work

Ashley L. Orler and Katie M. Rhoten of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete have stepped in to defend Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 11 in Illinois Southern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff who was allegedly subject to sexual harassment and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison, is 3:23-cv-03909, Elder v. Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 25, 2024, 10:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Gary Elder

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination