New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart was slapped with a lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra LLC on behalf of a mother claiming that ingesting acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07094, Elder et al v. Walmart Inc.