New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg; Kaliel Gold; and the Johnson Firm filed a consumer class action Monday in New York Western District Court over alleged violations of regulation E of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. The suit contends that First Heritage Federal Credit Union improperly assesses and collects overdraft fees on authorized debit card transactions with sufficient funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06081, Elbrecht v. First Heritage Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

January 31, 2023, 5:17 AM