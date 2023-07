Who Got The Work

Tara L. Humma of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for Santander Bank in a pending employment class action. The suit was filed May 31 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Salmanson Goldshaw P.C. on behalf of Banco Santander branch managers who contend that they are owed bonuses under the company's incentive plan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone, is 2:23-cv-02069, Elbardissi v. Santander Bank, NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 15, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

David Elbardissi

Salmanson Goldshaw, P.C.

defendants

Santander Bank

John Does

Santander Bank, NA

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract