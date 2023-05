New Suit - Employment Class Action

Banco Santander, a Spanish commercial bank and financial services company, was hit with an employment class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Salmanson Goldshaw P.C. on behalf of Banco Santander branch managers who contend that they are owed bonuses under the company's incentive plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02069, Elbardissi v. Santander Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 1:53 PM

Plaintiffs

David Elbardissi

Plaintiffs

Salmanson Goldshaw, P.C.

defendants

Santander Bank

John Does

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract