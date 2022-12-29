Who Got The Work

Joshua S. Wolkoff of Baker McKenzie has entered an appearance for Smart Glove International PTE Ltd. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 14 in New York Eastern District Court by Harris Bricken Sliwoski LLP on behalf of Elara Brands LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to deliver industrial grade gloves that meet basic quality standards. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 2:22-cv-06947, Elara Brands, LLC v. Smart Glove International PTE, Ltd. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 29, 2022, 11:11 AM