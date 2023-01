New Suit - Class Action

Progressive was hit with an insurance class action on Monday in Idaho District Court. The suit, brought by Walsh PLLC, Shamis & Gentile and Edelsberg Law, is part of a wave of cases alleging that Progressive 'systemically thumbs the scale' when calculating payouts for total loss vehicle claims by applying arbitrary and non-standard metrics. The case is 1:23-cv-00037, Elamin v. Progressive Direct Insurance Co.