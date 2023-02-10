Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Waxhaw, North Carolina, Waxhaw Police Department and other defendants to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Thomas C. Leitner on behalf of Edwin Elam, who contends that the defendants' unlawfully conducted background checks on him and did not investigate complaints that he filed. The case is 3:23-cv-00081, Elam v. Town of Waxhaw et al.

Government

February 10, 2023, 3:45 PM