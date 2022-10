Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Chittenden, Murday & Novotny on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Primerica to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, for disputed claims under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Kidris Law Offices and Actions Attorneys on behalf of John Elaihor. The case is 1:22-cv-05489, Elaihor v. Primerica Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

October 06, 2022, 7:17 PM