New Suit - Environmental

The Center for Biological Diversity sued an array of federal government agencies and officials Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court to halt a federal dredging project in San Juan Bay. The lawsuit claims that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers underestimated the project's environmental impacts and harms to historic landmarks and cultural resources. The primary purpose of the dredging, according to the complaint, is to expand shipping channels to accommodate large oil and gas tankers. The case is 1:22-cv-02430, EL Puente et al v. U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 16, 2022, 9:52 AM