El Paso Lawyers Accused of Deducting $10.4M Tax From Clients...

Several El Paso-based attorneys are being sued for malpractice on an allegation they wrongfully deducted a New Mexico professional services sales tax of $10.4 million from a client's $370 million award. The Kassab Law Firm, based in Houston, filed the lawsuit in El Paso County 448th District Court against attorneys that were involved in the representation of Alfredo Morga in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in New Mexico, Morga v. FedEx Ground Package System Inc.

June 10, 2024, 3:40 PM

