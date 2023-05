Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a windstorm, was filed by the Cohen Law Group on behalf of El Komati LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00333, El Komati LLC v. Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

EL Komati, LLC

Plaintiffs

Mandell Law, P.A.

defendants

Vantage Risk Speciality Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford

Brandon Nichols

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract