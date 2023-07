Removed To Federal Court - Insurance

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Friday to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for homeowners policy claims, was filed by Cohen Law Group on behalf of EL Komati LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00561, EL Komati, LLC v. Cohen Law Group.

July 28, 2023, 12:57 PM

EL Komati, LLC

Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford

Cohen Law Group

