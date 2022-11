Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Connell Foley on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against HC Salon Holdings Inc., L’Oreal, Hair Cuttery and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Schatz, Steinberg & Klayman on behalf of Zehour El Fertas, accuses Hair Cuttery of negligence in applying hair styling products such as bleach and hair dye produced by Redken and Olaplex. The case is 1:22-cv-06719, El Fertas v. Hair Cuttery et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 22, 2022, 5:14 AM