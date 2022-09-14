New Suit - Contract

Fisher & Phillips filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court on behalf of El Dorado Oil & Gas. The suit accuses Baldemar Francisco Alaniz and Claws Fiber Solutions of breaching their performance contracts by disregarding the business decisions of El Dorado regarding the use of equipment and other business decisions made by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00248, El Dorado Oil & Gas, Inc. v. Alaniz et al.

Energy

September 14, 2022, 4:24 PM