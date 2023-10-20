Gregory A. Nylen of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Knuckle Sandwich LLC in a pending trademark lawsuit. The suit, filed July 28 in California Northern District Court by the Affinity Law Group and Goodman Mooney LLP on behalf of El Burro Inc., seeks de novo judicial review of a final decision by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to deny a cancellation petition of the defendant's trademark for 'El Burro Borracho.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-03782, El Burro, Inc. v. Knuckle Sandwich LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
October 20, 2023, 2:09 PM