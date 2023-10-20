Who Got The Work

Gregory A. Nylen of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Knuckle Sandwich LLC in a pending trademark lawsuit. The suit, filed July 28 in California Northern District Court by the Affinity Law Group and Goodman Mooney LLP on behalf of El Burro Inc., seeks de novo judicial review of a final decision by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to deny a cancellation petition of the defendant's trademark for 'El Burro Borracho.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, is 3:23-cv-03782, El Burro, Inc. v. Knuckle Sandwich LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 20, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

El Burro, Inc.

Plaintiffs

The Affinity Law Group

Goodman Mooney, LLP

defendants

Knuckle Sandwich LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims