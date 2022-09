Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a nationality-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies USA to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Myers Smith Wallace on behalf of Ahmed El-Alaoui. The case is 1:22-cv-00333, El-Alaoui v. Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies USA LLC.

Indiana

September 29, 2022, 6:02 PM