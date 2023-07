New Suit - Personal Injury

State Farm Insurance was sued Thursday in Florida Middle District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by the Nurse Lawyer and the Elle Rudisill Law Firm on behalf of Jacob Ekstrom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01634, Ekstrom v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacob Ekstrom

The Nurse Lawyer PA

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision