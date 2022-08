New Suit - Contract

Citibank was slapped with a lawsuit alleging fraudulent wire transfer Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court. The case was brought by attorney George Lambert Esq. on behalf of Slovenia-based company Ekopel D.O.O., which claims a loss of $590,000 which allegedly never reached its intended payee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02554, Ekopel D.O.O. v. Citibank.