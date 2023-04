Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wolfe & Wyman and McGlinchey Stafford on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Henderson Hospitality LLC and KVC Development Inc. to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Injury Lawyers of Nevada on behalf of Carl Ekizian. The case is 2:23-cv-00553, Ekizian v. Henderson Hospitality LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 13, 2023, 2:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Carl Ekizian

Plaintiffs

Injury Lawyers Of Nevada

defendants

Henderson Hospitality LLC

KVC Development, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wolfe Wyman

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims