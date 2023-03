New Suit - Copyright

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of EK Inc. The complaint targets online retailers for allegedly selling infringing products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01868, EK, Inc. v. The Entities and Individuals Identified in Schedule A.

March 24, 2023, 7:34 PM

Ek, Inc.

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun

The Entities and Individuals Identified in Schedule A

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims