Walt Disney Parks and Resorts was hit with a breach-of-contract class action on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court in connection with its Disney World annual pass system. The suit, brought by Menzer & Hill and Federman & Sherwood, alleges that annual pass holders were denied benefits such as 'park hopping' and 365-day entry due to Disney World's adoption of a reservation system, capacity limits and other safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01919, E.K. et al. v. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc.

October 18, 2022, 6:24 PM