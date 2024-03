Who Got The Work

David R. Wright and Alexis K. Juergens of Foley & Lardner have stepped in to represent National Industries for the Blind in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 29 in Utah District Court by Traskbritt PC on behalf of EK Ekcessories, asserts a single patent related to a card holder design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 1:24-cv-00033, Ek Ekcessories v. National Industries for the Blind.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 15, 2024, 10:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Ek Ekcessories

Plaintiffs

TraskBritt

defendants

National Industries for the Blind

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims