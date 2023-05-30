Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Stagg Wabnik Law Group on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Anthony M. Bramante on behalf of E.J. Chin Realty, Eddy Chin and Siu Chee Chin, accuses the defendant of failing to safeguard the plaintiffs' personal possessions in a safe-deposit box and seeks nearly $5 million in damages. The case is 1:23-cv-04485, E.J. Chin Realty Corp. et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 30, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

E.J. Chin Realty Corp.

Eddy Chin

Siu Chee Chin

defendants

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Stagg Wabnik Law Group LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract