Lawyers at the Stagg Wabnik Law Group on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Anthony M. Bramante on behalf of E.J. Chin Realty, Eddy Chin and Siu Chee Chin, accuses the defendant of failing to safeguard the plaintiffs' personal possessions in a safe-deposit box and seeks nearly $5 million in damages. The case is 1:23-cv-04485, E.J. Chin Realty Corp. et al. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 30, 2023, 8:28 PM