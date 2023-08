New Suit

Stoll Keenon Ogden and PNC Bank were sued Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Leon H. Horne III on behalf of Mary Eitel, accuses Stoll Keenon of negligently drafting a testamentary documents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00398, Eitel v. Stoll, Keenon, Ogden PLLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 01, 2023, 5:49 PM

Mary Eitel

Law Office Of Leon Horne

PNC Bank, NA

Stoll, Keenon, Ogden PLLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct