Who Got The Work

Davis Polk & Wardwell partners Charles S. Duggan and Neal Potischman have stepped in to represent Meta Platforms and Mark Zuckerberg in a pending shareholder lawsuit in connection with the European Union imposing a $400 million fine on Meta in 2022 for failing to protect minors' information on Instagram. The complaint was filed April 11 in California Northern District Court by Bottini & Bottini on behalf of Matt Eisner, who contends that the defendants failed to disclose that the presence of sexual predators on Instagram and Facebook has significantly increased, and that Meta's internal controls are ineffective at prevention. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:24-cv-02175, Eisner v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 24, 2024, 9:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Matt Eisner

Plaintiffs

Bottini & Bottini

defendants

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Mark Zuckerberg

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws