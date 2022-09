Who Got The Work

Jonathan Ajlouny and Michael P. Hindelang of Honigman have stepped in to represent Alterna Capital Solutions in a pending lawsuit related to a receivership. The case was filed July 27 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Schafer & Weiner on behalf of Receiver Scott E. Eisenberg and Scott E. Eisenberg. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain, is 2:22-cv-11744, Eisenberg v. Alterna Capital Solutions LLC.

Telecommunications

September 10, 2022, 11:48 AM