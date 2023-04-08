Who Got The Work

Adam G. Guttell and Michele A. Cattano of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Lessing's Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Sacco & Fillas on behalf of a former bartender who contends that she was sexually harassed and discriminated against by her former manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-01366, Eisenbarth v. Lessing's Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 08, 2023, 4:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Eisenbarth

Plaintiffs

Sacco & Fillas, LLP

Sacco & Fillas LLP

defendants

James Olsen

Lessing's Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

