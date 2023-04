News From Law.com

Attorney Scott Graham, previously a corporate and tax group shareholder at Dentons, announced his departure from the firm to join K&L Gates' Pittsburgh office Tuesday. Graham follows a group of seven corporate and private equity attorneys who left Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, the Pittsburgh unit of the global giant, to join K&L Gates, and will be joining the firm as an asset and corporate finance partner.

April 12, 2023, 6:12 PM

