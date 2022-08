News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has upheld a preliminary injunction stopping Arkansas from instituting a law that would ban doctors from administering gender-transition treatment to minors, writing that substantial evidence supports the district court's findings, including that the Act's purpose is "not to ban a treatment [but] to ban an outcome that the State deems undesirable."

August 30, 2022, 11:03 AM