Spencer Fane filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Eighteen Capital Group Acquisitions LLC. The suit seeks to rescind an executed purchase and sale agreement between the plaintiff and Quail Run Apartments LP due to misrepresentations regarding extensive mold damage located within the contracted property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01178, Eighteen Capital Group Acquisitions LLC v. Quail Run Apartments LP.

Real Estate

June 27, 2023, 6:10 AM

Eighteen Capital Group Acquisitions LLC

Spencer Fane

Quail Run Apartments LP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract