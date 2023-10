News From Law.com

Thomas Sabatino Jr. has seen plenty of challenges in his 40-year legal career, which has included stints as legal chief of eight companies that are household names. But now Sabatino, who became chief legal officer of Rite Aid in June, may be about to face his biggest: helping the nation's third-largest pharmacy chain survive a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 06, 2023, 3:34 PM

