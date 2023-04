News From Law.com

Following a strong eighth day, the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, the law industry's 12th annual statewide food drive, is more than one-third of the way to its fundraising goal but has only two days left. The event raises funds for the state's nine food banks and is co-sponsored by Feeding Georgia, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office and the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division. The Frenzy brought in $57,521 in the past 24 hours.

Georgia

April 26, 2023, 6:12 PM

