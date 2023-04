New Suit - Consumer

Wells Fargo was sued Wednesday in Minnesota District Court over an alleged breach of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. The court case, filed by Berger Montague on behalf of Serene Eidem, claims that the defendant did not make a good-faith investigation into fraudulent transactions made against the plaintiff's checking account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00943, Eidem v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Serene Eidem

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations