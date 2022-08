Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Squire Patton Boggs on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Genuine Food Lab Inc. to Maryland District Court. The complaint, filed by Seledee Law Group on behalf of recruiting company EHS Management Group of FL Inc., accuses defendant of failing to pay $76,000 for staffing services rendered. The case is 1:22-cv-02182, Ehs Management Group Of FL, Inc. v. Genuine Food Lab, Inc.

Business Services

August 30, 2022, 4:18 AM