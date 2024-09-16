Micah Dawson and Kimberley Dempster of Fisher & Phillips have entered appearances for Yolanda Howe in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Aug. 2 in Colorado District Court by Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC and the Civil Rights Litigation Group on behalf of six remote employees of Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners who contend that they were subjected to a hostile work environment and disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathryn A. Starnella, is 1:24-cv-02147, Ehrlich et al v. Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners et al.
Colorado
September 16, 2024, 12:40 PM