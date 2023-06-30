New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Friday in Maryland District Court against Atlantic General Hospital. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 30,000 individuals' personally identifiable and health information vulnerable to a cyberattack around January 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01762, Ehrisman v. Atlantic General Hospital Corporation.

Health Care

June 30, 2023, 1:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Cathy Ehrisman

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Atlantic General Hospital Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims