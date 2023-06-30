Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Friday in Maryland District Court against Atlantic General Hospital. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 30,000 individuals' personally identifiable and health information vulnerable to a cyberattack around January 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01762, Ehrisman v. Atlantic General Hospital Corporation.
Health Care
June 30, 2023, 1:18 PM