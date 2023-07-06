Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Syracuse University to New York Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Nesenoff & Miltenberg on behalf of Zachary Ehrenstein, a student who is currently under disciplinary investigation after four female students lodged complaints of inappropriate conduct. According to the complaint, the school's disciplinary procedures do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act because they do not accommodate the plaintiff's symptoms of ADHD, which include increased disinhibition, lack of focus and decreased comprehension. The case is 5:23-cv-00809, Ehrenstein v. Syracuse University.

Education

July 06, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Zachary Ehrenstein

Plaintiffs

Nesenoff & Miltenberg, L.L.P.

defendants

Syracuse University

defendant counsels

Ward Greenberg Heller And Reidy Llp

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA