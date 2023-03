Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Velo3D Inc. to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman on behalf of a software engineer who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of age-based employment discrimination. The case is 3:23-cv-01048, Ehrenberg v. Velo3D, Inc.

Technology

March 08, 2023, 8:11 PM