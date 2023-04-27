Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Arch Insurance Co. and Randall Construction Support Services Inc. to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Ice Miller LLP and Thompson Hammerman Davis on behalf of EHP Indy Hotel LLC. The complaint asserts that Randall Construction defaulted on a contract to complete construction work for the plaintiff, and that Arch wrongfully denied a performance bond that it had furnished to protect the plaintiff in case of a default by Randall. The case is 1:23-cv-00725, Ehp Indy Hotel, LLC v. Arch Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Ehp Indy Hotel, LLC

defendants

Arch Insurance Company

Randall Construction Support Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract