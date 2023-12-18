Who Got The Work

Smith, Gambrell & Russell partner Steven M. Hartmann has entered an appearance for Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 2 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court on behalf of a former employee, accuses the defendants of failing to pay overtime wages and wages for all hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach, is 1:23-cv-01463, Ehmann v. Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service Inc.

Health Care

December 18, 2023, 10:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Eric Ehmann

defendants

Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service Inc

defendant counsels

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations