New Suit - Trafficking Victims Protection Act

Salesforce Inc., Backpage.com and former Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer were hit with a lawsuit on Monday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. The court action, filed by Annie McAdams PC, Sico Hoelscher Harris and the Gallagher Law Firm, is part of a string of similar cases on behalf of 'Jane Doe' plaintiffs alleging that the defendants knowingly enabled, promoted and profited from prostitution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01022, (E.H.) v. Salesforce Inc et al.

Technology

May 09, 2023, 5:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (E.H.)

Plaintiffs

Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP

Annie Mcadams PC

Gallagher Law Firm

defendants

Salesforce Inc

Backpage.com LLC

Carl Ferrer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims