Salesforce Inc., Backpage.com and former Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer were hit with a lawsuit on Monday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. The court action, filed by Annie McAdams PC, Sico Hoelscher Harris and the Gallagher Law Firm, is part of a string of similar cases on behalf of 'Jane Doe' plaintiffs alleging that the defendants knowingly enabled, promoted and profited from prostitution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01022, (E.H.) v. Salesforce Inc et al.
Technology
May 09, 2023, 5:15 AM