Who Got The Work

Kendall W. Harrison of Godfrey & Kahn has entered an appearance for Idol Food Group d/b/a Lodi Canning Co. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 2 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Bailey Cavalieri LLC on behalf of Ambition Management and Egyptian International Co. for Food Products, accuses the defendant of failing to remit over $79,000 in payments for delivered goods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, is 3:24-cv-00079, Egyptian International Company for Food Products et al v. Idol Food Group, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 18, 2024, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Ambition Management LLC

Egyptian International Company for Food Products

Plaintiffs

Bailey Cavalieri

defendants

Idol Food Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Godfrey & Kahn

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract