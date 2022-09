News From Law.com

In a scorching opinion highly critical of two top lawyers in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, U.S. Judge Mitchell Goldberg has ordered the city's top law enforcement officer to personally write letters of apology to the family members of those killed by convicted double-murderer, Robert Wharton. Goldberg determined that the office failed to provide the court will all available information regarding the defendant's past.

Pennsylvania

September 13, 2022, 2:47 PM