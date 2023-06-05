Who Got The Work

W. Kyle Dillard and Savannah S. Trimmer of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Lincoln Financial Advisors Corporation, doing business as the Lincoln National Life Insurance Co., in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to the denial of long-term disability benefits, was filed April 21 in South Carolina District Court by Medicolegal Consultants LLC on behalf of Richard Brian Eggers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 8:23-cv-01642, Eggers v. Lincoln Financial Advisors Corporation et al.

June 05, 2023, 6:23 AM

