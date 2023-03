Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Herzog, Yuhas, Ehrlich & Ardell and attorney Matthew L. Sharp on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against James Hansen and Western Jet Aviation to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Maupin, Cox & LeGoy on behalf of former chief financial officer for Western Jet Aviation, Allen Eggers, arises over the alleged failure to pay Eggers $400,000 in management fees. The case is 2:23-cv-00341, Eggers v. Hansen et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 03, 2023, 6:05 PM