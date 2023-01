New Suit

BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Inc. was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in Indiana Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Wagner Reese LLP on behalf of Bill Gene Egbert and Rebecca Ann Egbert. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00023, Egbert et al v. Bwxt Nuclear Operations Group, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 17, 2023, 4:26 AM