Bursor & Fisher filed a privacy class action Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court against location data company X-Mode Social Inc. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of violating the Massachusetts Unfair and Deceptive Business Practices Act by acquiring consumers’ precise geolocation data through a piece of software code that can be attached to any mobile application. The complaint further accuses X-Mode of selling the data to third parties, including selling location data from users of certain Muslim prayer apps to the U.S. government. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11651, Egan v. X-Mode Social, Inc.

July 25, 2023, 10:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Norma Egan

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

X-Mode Social, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct