New Suit

Walgreens was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Middle District Court. The court case was brought by attorneys from Ben F. Windham PC on behalf of Roxanne Egan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00405, Egan v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 15, 2022, 5:53 PM